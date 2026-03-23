DANMACHI Spinoff ASTREA RECORD Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation Launching This May

The world of Orario is expanding once again with a new manga adaptation. Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced on Saturday that Fujino Ōmori's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record light novel spinoff will receive a manga version drawn by Karu Yoneshiro. The adaptation launches in the magazine's June issue on May 25, complete with a color opening page, front-cover spotlight, and a double-chapter debut.

Astrea Record serves as a prequel set seven years before Bell Cranel arrives in Orario. The story follows Ryu Leon during an era of chaos and strife as she serves the goddess Astrea while searching for a personal sense of justice. She is joined by the rest of Astrea Familia, a rare beacon of light in dark times. Beneath the surface, however, an evil force stirs that threatens to shake the entire city to its foundations. The narrative explores themes of duty, morality, and the search for meaning in a world filled with danger and uncertainty, all while staying true to the rich lore of the main DanMachi series.

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English, with the third volume released in November 2024. The series adapts the "Astrea Record" third-anniversary event from the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese mobile game, which debuted in 2020. Ōmori launched the novels in October 2022 with art by kakage, and the third volume shipped in December 2022. The main DanMachi light novel series now spans 21 volumes, while its Sword Oratoria spinoff has reached 16 volumes. Together, the franchise has surpassed 20 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The manga adaptation arrives at a strong moment for fans of the DanMachi universe. The fifth anime season, Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Goddess of the Harvest Arc), premiered in October 2024 and continues to air. A sixth season is already in development. The original anime began in 2015, with subsequent seasons expanding the story and deepening its world-building. The mobile game Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese launched internationally in 2018 through a partnership between Crunchyroll, Sumitomo Corporation, and GREE, though its English version ended service in February 2024 while the Japanese version remains active.

Karu Yoneshiro takes on art duties for the new manga, promising a visual style that captures the intensity and emotional weight of Ryu's journey. The double-chapter debut and prominent placement in Monthly Big Gangan suggest Square Enix is giving the project significant promotion from the start. Fans of the light novels and anime will appreciate seeing Ryu's early days in a new medium, while newcomers can discover her story as a standalone entry point into the broader DanMachi lore.

Astrea Record has always held a special place for many fans. It offers a darker, more introspective look at Orario's history while expanding on characters who remain influential long after their era. Ryu's quiet determination, the camaraderie of Astrea Familia, and the looming threat of unseen evil create a compelling contrast to the more lighthearted adventures of Bell Cranel. The manga adaptation provides an opportunity to explore those elements with fresh artwork and pacing suited to serialized storytelling.

With the main series anime continuing to thrive and the light novels maintaining strong sales, the timing feels right for this spinoff to reach a wider audience. The June issue launch on May 25th gives readers plenty of time to catch up on the novels or revisit earlier seasons of the anime before diving into the manga. Square Enix's decision to feature it on the cover with a color page and two opening chapters signals confidence in the story's appeal.

The DanMachi franchise has built a dedicated following through its mix of action, romance, and world-building. Astrea Record adds depth to that world by showing a time when justice was harder to define and heroes carried heavier burdens. Whether you are a longtime fan eager to see Ryu's past or someone new to the series, the upcoming manga looks like a strong addition to the expanding universe.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more previews and details as the May 25th debut approaches. Monthly Big Gangan will likely share character designs, early pages, and additional announcements in the coming weeks. For now, the promise of new art and story from the Astrea Familia era has the community buzzing with anticipation. The labyrinth city holds many secrets, and this prequel manga is ready to uncover more of them. Orario's past is about to come alive once again.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the novels or watched the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!