DARWIN'S GAME Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Author FLIPFLOPs' action mystery shonen manga series, Darwin's Game , is getting an anime adaptation. Here is more information on the series and its upcoming anime.

Remember the "super important" announcement Darwin's Game teased back in October? Well, it is now confirmed that the announcement is the anime adaptation of the manga series by FLIPFLOP. As of right now, there is no information on any aspect of the future anime adaptation. There are no details on the staff, cast or studio animating it. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.

FLIPFLOPs is the writer and author behind this manga, providing both the story and illustrations himself. The series started publishing on December 2012 and currently has 53 episodes out. Bessatsu Shonen Champion serializes it and its latest chapter came out on September 23, 2018.