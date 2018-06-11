DARWIN'S GAME Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
Remember the "super important" announcement Darwin's Game teased back in October? Well, it is now confirmed that the announcement is the anime adaptation of the manga series by FLIPFLOP. As of right now, there is no information on any aspect of the future anime adaptation. There are no details on the staff, cast or studio animating it. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
FLIPFLOPs is the writer and author behind this manga, providing both the story and illustrations himself. The series started publishing on December 2012 and currently has 53 episodes out. Bessatsu Shonen Champion serializes it and its latest chapter came out on September 23, 2018.
The story centers around the main character Kaname Sudou and his app game Darwin's Game. He soon finds out that he can't quit the game and has to keep on plyaing it, however, this app is like nothing he has ever seen before. The story also lists Shuka Karino and Rein Kashiwagi as main characters. As soon as more information on this announcement pops up, we will let you know.
