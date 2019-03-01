HAREM ROYALE -WHEN THE GAME ENDS- Manga Finalizes Publication

Authors Ryukishi07 and Yukari Higa's fantasy harem manga series, Harem Royale -When the Game Ends- , will finalize its publication this month. Hit the jump to read all the details.

The Monthly Shonen Siruis magazine has announced that authors Ryukishi07 and Yukari Higa's harem manga series Harem Royale -When the Game Ends- will finalize its publication on January 26. The February issue of the magazine has been teasing the manga's climax for a while now.

Publisher Sol Press acquired the license to Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement and Harem Royale ~When the Game Ends~ recently. The company shared two trailers for the manga and light novel. Harem Royale is just a manga while Gold has both a manga and light novel.

Here is the description for Saving 80,000 Gold:

Kouha Mitsuha falls off a cliff, at which point she finds herself transported to some sort of medieval European fantasy world! While there, during a battle with some wolves that almost costs her her life, she realizes that she has the ability to come and go between Earth and this new world. Mitsuha decides to use this ability as much as she can. Why? To save up for retirement, of course!

She sets her sights on saving eighty thousand gold coins--and this is the story of her schemes to get there!

Here is how the company describes Harem Royale:

Kohinata Asanaro is your regular everyday high school student. He likes light novels, porn games, and fantasizing about the girls in his class. One day when walking home from school he inexplicably releases a demon from a sealed bottle. Her name is Zepafur, and she won't rest until her debt is repaid! "Now begins the Lovey Dovey Harem Royale!" cries the demon, weaving a most curious magic. As a result, Asanaro's regular high school life transforms into a love-comedy series of harem shenanigans, with four girls from his school all vying for his affection, wow! But... Unbeknownst to our dopey protagonist, the four girls are in the midst of a horrific survival game under threat of death and eternal torture. She who fails to capture Asanaro's heart will be confined to the depths of Hell and killed ad infinitum! Just who will survive? Who will thrive? And who will meet their demise?

FUNA's Saving Gold manga release date is January 7, 2019; its light novel release is March 4, 2019. Ryukishi07 and Yukari Higa's Harem Royale is launching on January 7, 2019. These two titles are the first projects from Sol Press' partnership with Kodansha. It will be translating the titles and publishing them in North America.

Saving Gold's light novel series launched on 2015 and has 3 volumes out right now. Harem Royale came out on November 2016 and launched its second volume on October 6, 2018. As soon as more details or new titles from Sol Press come up, we will let you know.

