MAIRIMASHITA! IRUMA-KUN Manga Series Gets Anime Adaptation
Author Osamu Nishi's comedy demons shounen manga series, Mairimashita! Iruma-kun, will be getting a television anime adaptation. HMV has shared the cover for the 10th issue of the manga in the Weekly Shonen Champion magazine as an attachment to the announcement.
The same cover is announcing the anime adaptation of author Paru Itagakis manga series Beastars. It took the magazine one week to reveal the "important announcement" it had teased. The Mairimashita manga has been published in the Shounen Champion since March 2, 2017 and has 8 volumes out right now. There is no official English translation for the manga.
There is no information on the anime series as of right now. There is no word on the cast, staff or even studio behind the show's animation. As soon as more information on this new project pops up, we will let you know.
Suzuki Iruma has been sold to the demon by his irresponsible parents in exchange for money. Surprisingly, next thing he knows, he is living with the demon and has been transferred into a school in the Demon World...
Mairimashita! Iruma-kun has no release date
