Square Enix Announces Delays Of All May And June Books And Manga Titles Due To The Virus
Square Enix Manga And Books is responsible for publishing many popular titles such as Soul Eater and Final Fantasy. Unfortunately many of the print releases have been delayed. Check out the details below.
Every day it seems like more and more announcements of delays are released. All sorts of media have been unable to continue production due to the virus and the current quarantine measures.
The latest in manga to announce delays is from the popular publisher Square Enix Manga And Books. On Saturday the company took to twitter to make the announcement, and although there have been new dates assigned for all the titles it has also been said that they are subject to change in the future.
All of the titles that Square Enix planned to release in May and June have been pushed back -- at least in terms of physical release. These include such books as Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - The Art of Reflection - Histories Forsaken, Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future, Soul Eater, and many more.
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Art of Reflection -Histories Forsaken-: rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only)
- Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future: rescheduled for July 14 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)
- Hi Score Girl volume 3: rescheduled for July 28 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)
- Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition volume 1: rescheduled for July 28 (print edition only)
- Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town volume 2: Aug 25 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of June 23)
- Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina volume 1: July 14 (the digital edition will be available on the original release date of May 12)
