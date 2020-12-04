Square Enix Announces Delays Of All May And June Books And Manga Titles Due To The Virus

Square Enix Manga And Books is responsible for publishing many popular titles such as Soul Eater and Final Fantasy. Unfortunately many of the print releases have been delayed. Check out the details below.

Every day it seems like more and more announcements of delays are released. All sorts of media have been unable to continue production due to the virus and the current quarantine measures.

The latest in manga to announce delays is from the popular publisher Square Enix Manga And Books. On Saturday the company took to twitter to make the announcement, and although there have been new dates assigned for all the titles it has also been said that they are subject to change in the future.

All of the titles that Square Enix planned to release in May and June have been pushed back -- at least in terms of physical release. These include such books as Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - The Art of Reflection - Histories Forsaken, Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future, Soul Eater, and many more.

Check out the tweet announcement and new release dates of the books below and let us know your thoughts on the delays down in the comments section!

Due to the current unprecedented circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the print releases of our May and June titles to later months. Details are available here: https://t.co/c7Db7y8Gfx — Square Enix Manga & Books (@SquareEnixBooks) April 10, 2020