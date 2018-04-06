Yu-Gi-Oh!! VRAINS Is Getting a Manga and It's Not What You Think

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is getting a spin-off manga, and it's based on the chibi style. Additionally, this manga is a comedy, so don't expect a ton of action and seriousness here.

Truth be told, I haven’t kept up with Yu-Gi-Oh after the first anime series many moons ago. In fact, I had no idea this series had a manga, so yet again my interest has peaked.

Now, we’ve recently come to understand that Shueisha Inc. is planning to create a new manga based on Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, the currently running anime. A report from Saikyou Jump claims the manga is merely a special spin-off, so don’t go in expecting a series with many volumes.

Interestingly enough, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Cyber Warrior Yusaku the manga is not the same as the anime series. We understand it will tell an alternate story, and to make things even more intriguing, the manga is more of a comedy than anything else.

Who is the writer for this spin-off?

The report stated that the writer for this manga will be no other than Akihiro Tomonaga. He won’t put pen to paper just yet since he’s busy placing the finishing touches on Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: The Strongest Duelist Yuya!!.

Setta Kobayashi will also come onboard, and fans should know him from Black Clover.

The main character of this new Yu-Gi-Oh manga is Yusasku Fujiki, and he hopes to become the leading duelist in LINK VRAINS. However, it’s not going to be an easy task since to get to the top, he’ll have to defeat several others who are already above him.

If you’re not a fan of chibi style, then chances are, this manga is not for you. Chibi style is too cute for my taste, so I won’t be wasting my time here. But for those who have no problem whatsoever, then be sure to add this one to your list.