GUNDAM NT: First 23 Minutes Of The Film Is Being Streamed

Gundam NT is the latest Gundam film set for release. Now, in an English dub, the first 23 minutes have been released to view. Hit the jump to check it out!

"U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of "Laplace's Box." Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered. The conflict later dubbed the "Laplace Incident" is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people's consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten. However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix... named Phenex."

This is the story synopsis to the latestfilm,. Recent news was revealed from the Gundam portal site, that the series would be getting an English dub release this year and is partnering with Fathom Events and Sunrise. In an effort to give fans a preview, the series released the frist 23 minutes of the film that can be seen below! Hit the jump to check it out!