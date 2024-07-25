Netflix Announces October Premiere Date For GUNDAM: REQUIEM FOR VENGEANCE; New Trailer Released

Netflix has announced that Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will begin streaming worldwide on October 17, 2024. The announcement was accompanied by a brand new trailer that offers more insight into the story of the upcoming CG-animated series.

Set during the One Year War, which formed the backdrop of the original 1979 Mobile Suite Gundam, the series drops us into the European front and focuses on Iria Sorari, a Principality of Zeon pilot under the "Red Wolves" division. Tasked with defending the European front against the Earth Federation Forces' efforts to reclaim the area, the Red Wolves soon discover they are up against "a white devil."

The Federation's new mobile suit has impenetrable armor and beam weapons that cut right through the Zaku. While we only get a glimpse of it in the trailer below, it's clear that this new mobile suite poses a threat unlike any that the Principality of Zeon has faced before.

As Netflix previously noted, "This series follows the themes such as conflict and love seen in previous Gundam titles, as well as human drama depicted through the clash of pilots who operate humanoid weapons called Mobile Suits."

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is written by Gavin Hignight, who also wrote the animated series Tekken: Bloodline and Transformers: Cyberse as well as the video game Marvel's Spider-Man. The series is directed by German artist Erasmus Brosdau, who has also worked on the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the video games Star Citizen, Ryse: Son of Rome and the Crysis series. Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, with Hiroaki Yura producing.

Production was the collaborative effort of Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. Sunrise Studio and SAFEHOUSE Inc. As you may have noticed, the series was made entirely using Unreal Engine 5, a powerful real-time 3D creation tool that is often used in game creation but can clearly produce some high-quality cinematics as well.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will debut on Netflix on October 17, 2024. The series will consist of six, 30-minute episodes.

Are you excited for the series premiere of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance? For those who want to watch the original Mobile Suit Gundam series, you can find it on both Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.