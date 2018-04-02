Mazinger Z Headlines Pictures

MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Screens In The U.S. Next Week For Two-Nights Only

Courtesy of Viz Media, the new Mazinger Z anime film will make its way Stateside for release on February 11. Tickets are on sale now!

MarkJulian | 2/4/2018
Mazinger Z: Infinity is receiving a special 2-night limited screening across the U.S. thanks to Viz Media and Fathom Events.  CLICK HERE to find out if it will be playing in a theater near you.  

The film was commissioned by Toei Animation in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the original manga from Go Nagai and Toei's 92-episode TV anime from the early '70s.  In the Tweet below you can check out what the film's director Junji Shimizu has to say about the project.


Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.

It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life...

New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...

This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
