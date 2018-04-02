MAZINGER Z: INFINITY Screens In The U.S. Next Week For Two-Nights Only
Mazinger Z: Infinity is receiving a special 2-night limited screening across the U.S. thanks to Viz Media and Fathom Events. CLICK HERE to find out if it will be playing in a theater near you.
Courtesy of Viz Media, the new Mazinger Z anime film will make its way Stateside for release on February 11. Tickets are on sale now!
The film was commissioned by Toei Animation in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the original manga from Go Nagai and Toei's 92-episode TV anime from the early '70s. In the Tweet below you can check out what the film's director Junji Shimizu has to say about the project.
Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.
It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life...
New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...
This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]