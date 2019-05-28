Man Robs Home While Dressed As NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Character

There are many around the world who chooses to dress as Shinji from Neon Genesis Evangelion, but how many decide to do this just to break into homes?

A man was jailed recently for allegedly robbing homes while dressed as Evangelion's Shinji. We understand that he broke into homes located in Munakata, Fukuoka, and for some reason, he chose to do this while dressed as the Neon Genesis Evangelion character.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise because strange things tend to happen in Japan on a regular basis. Still, for us, this is one of the stranger things we’ve ever heard of, but at the same time, funny.

Now, the man in question is called Tetsuya Fujisawa. He’s 37-years old, and as expected, unemployed. The report went on to state that he stole 17,000 yen, which rounds out to approximately $155 USD.

What's interesting about this story, is the fact that Fujisawa is a man well known for breaking into homes dressed in a bunny-girl costume. It’s not yet certain why he chose to dress up as Shinji this time around. Maybe he’s a fan, or just maybe he wanted a little bit of attention.

For now, Fujisawa is behind bars and will likely hit the streets before the end of the year. But chances are he’ll end up in the spammers again because he can’t get enough of stealing from others.