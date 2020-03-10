NEON GENESIS EVANGELION TV Anime & Movies Get a North American Blu-ray 2021 Release

The legendary TV anime series NEON GENESIS EVANGELION comes to North America in 2021 as a Blu-ray, along with the two movies; Evangelion Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion.

Many thought this day would never come, but rejoice, as the original TV anime for Neon Genesis Evangelion is coming to Blu-ray and digital download in North America. GKIDS is distributing the 26-episode show and the first two films, Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion, sometime in 2021.

This is the first time that the 1995 Neon Genesis Evangelion TV anime and its two movies are released on Blu-ray in North America. Western watchers could only hope to get the VHS or DVDs from the 90s, or the "Platinum Edition" DVD release from 2005 if they wished to have a physical copy of the influential show.

Evangelion : Death (True)² is the a compilation film of the anime TV series with some updated footage. The End of Evangelion film provided a new ending to the original story.

GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of the North American home video and theatrical rights to NEON GENESIS EVANGELION.



Properties included:

▸ NEON GENESIS EVANGELION (26 ep. TV series)

▸ EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

▸ THE END OF EVANGELION



💥 https://t.co/UIGOqPj420 pic.twitter.com/6l8zMfAp49 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) October 3, 2020

It's currently unknown if GKIDS will release the 1995 versions with original English dub and music or the Netflix version with their new English cast and soundtrack. GKIDS is also releasing an "Ultimate Edition," but details on that are also unclear.

However, it's still astounding that the series can now reach new anime fans in streaming through Netflix or physically collectible since the only way to watch it was through illegal stream sites. It's a great announcement as we approach the TV anime 25th anniversary.

Story synopsis of the TV anime from Netflix: