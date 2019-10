FUNIMATION Is Adding The ROBOTECH Anime And Films To Their Catalog

“Robotech is a beloved and foundational series for fans around the world,” said Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation. “We are so proud and excited to connect this iconic series with millions more fans through Funimation.”

Robotech: The Series starts as the human race finds itself on the brink of annihilation under attack by a fleet of gigantic alien warships capable of destroying an entire planet in a split second. The only hope for survival lies with the secrets of Robotech, an advanced alien technology which has given humans access to powerful robotic systems and interstellar spacecraft.

Earlier this week on Monday, Funimation announced the news that they have acquired a new license from Kew Media Distribution that includes worldwide rights outside Japan. The rights include video on demand, electronic sell-through, home entertainment, and merchandising.With the initial announcement they also announced that they will be adding Harmony Gold'sfilms to their catalog for users to watch as well!Funimation describesas: