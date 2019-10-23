FUNIMATION Is Adding The ROBOTECH Anime And Films To Their Catalog
Earlier this week on Monday, Funimation announced the news that they have acquired a new license from Kew Media Distribution that includes worldwide rights outside Japan. The rights include video on demand, electronic sell-through, home entertainment, and merchandising.
Funimation has officially announced that they will be adding Harmony Gold's Robotech anime series and films to their catalog! Hit the jump to get the full details!
With the initial announcement they also announced that they will be adding Harmony Gold's Robotech: The Series, Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles and Robotech 2: The Sentinels films to their catalog for users to watch as well!
“Robotech is a beloved and foundational series for fans around the world,” said Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation. “We are so proud and excited to connect this iconic series with millions more fans through Funimation.”
Funimation describes Robotech: The Series as:
Robotech: The Series starts as the human race finds itself on the brink of annihilation under attack by a fleet of gigantic alien warships capable of destroying an entire planet in a split second. The only hope for survival lies with the secrets of Robotech, an advanced alien technology which has given humans access to powerful robotic systems and interstellar spacecraft.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a big Robotech fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below and stay tuned for more Robotech news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]