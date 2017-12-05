ROBOTECH Returns....In A New Comic From Brian Wood And Marco Lesko

We've got your first look at a new Robotech comic from Titan Comics. The new series is written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Marco Lesko. Check out a 5-page preview and seven different covers below.



The new book returns to its Macross roots and follows a young Roy Fokker and Rick Hunter as they pilot their way through the war between the Earth and Zentraedi. And if you're familiar with the original story and believe you know what's going to happen, think again. The publisher promises and all new take on the beloved classic, where no one is safe!













































