ROBOTECH Returns....In A New Comic From Brian Wood And Marco Lesko
We've got your first look at a new Robotech comic from Titan Comics. The new series is written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Marco Lesko. Check out a 5-page preview and seven different covers below.
The new book returns to its Macross roots and follows a young Roy Fokker and Rick Hunter as they pilot their way through the war between the Earth and Zentraedi. And if you're familiar with the original story and believe you know what's going to happen, think again. The publisher promises and all new take on the beloved classic, where no one is safe!
ROBOTECH #1
Writer: Brian Wood
Artist: Marco Turini
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC,
32pgs
$3.99,
On Sale July 26, 2017
Not just another retelling of the Macross saga ...
In July, the story continues as we bring Carl Macek's original vision full circle. Taking into account every iteration of the series, this new Robotech #1 casts a fresh eye over classic characters like Rick Hunter, Lisa Hayes, Lynn Minmei, Roy Fokker, Claudia Grant, and Henry Gloval. Brian Wood and Marco Turini take us back to a Macross Island where *nothing* can be taken for granted.
