Sony's Live-Action ROBOTECH Movie Hires WONDER WOMAN Screenwriter

Sony's Robotech movie continues to move forward in recent months following the hire of IT director Andy Muschietti. In the wake of the surprising box office success of the horror film, Muschietti's seen his Hollywood stock rise and Sony likely wants to ride that wave for its own project, kicking development on Robotech into the next gear. As such, Jason Fuchs has been hired to pen the screenplay.



However, before Muschietti can roll cameras on Robotech, he's contractually obligated to helm the IT sequel . However, that film is currently without a release date but the current line of thought is that WB will want to jump right into production on the sequel as the $35 million horror film has already grossed $198.8 million in just its first week of release.



A live-action Robotech movie was in development for over a decade at Warner Bros. before their film rights lapsed in 2015 and the project moved to Sony.

Robotech is an '80s American "animated" program from Harmony Gold that is actually comprised of footage from three Japanese anime, Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross, and Genesis Climber Mospeada. The show follows the rapid development of Earth's technology following the crash of an alien starship in the Pacific Ocean. This technology leads to massive, transforming mecha that are piloted in a fiercely fought alien-invasion.