STRIKE WITCHES Director Kazuhiro Takamura Reveals Original Mecha Anime VERTEX FORCE For 2026 Premiere

Kazuhiro Takamura is bringing his signature style back to television with a brand-new original anime. The director behind the beloved Strike Witches series and Vividred Operation has officially unveiled Vertex Force, a project he describes as packed with everything he loves most: cute girls, cool mecha, and classic anime energy. The announcement arrived with a striking teaser visual featuring the bold tagline “Engine, start!” and a personal message from Takamura himself that perfectly captures the playful spirit of the show.

Takamura shared his excitement in a short statement that feels like a love letter to the genres that shaped his career. “I like cute girls. I like cool mechs. I like anime. My talented staff have worked hard to create my original anime, Vertex Force, which is packed with all the things I love. Yay! ‘Mechs and pretty girls’ still have so much potential… I think. Please check it out.” The message is short, enthusiastic, and exactly what fans have come to expect from a director who has spent years blending high-octane robot action with charming character moments.

Vertex Force marks a return to original storytelling for Takamura after years of working on established franchises. His previous hits like Strike Witches combined military mecha with magical girl elements in a way that felt fresh and fun, while Vividred Operation delivered stylish battles and strong female leads. This new project seems poised to deliver the same winning formula: adorable heroines piloting powerful machines in high-energy fights. The teaser visual hints at sleek mechanical designs and dynamic poses that suggest fast-paced aerial combat and dramatic transformations, all wrapped in the vibrant, energetic aesthetic Takamura does so well.

The anime is scheduled to premiere later in 2026, giving the team plenty of time to refine the mecha designs and character interactions that fans expect. While plot details remain under wraps, the director’s comments and the “Engine, start!” tagline point toward a story centered on young pilots, cutting-edge technology, and the bonds formed in battle. It is the kind of setup that has worked brilliantly for Takamura in the past, and the original nature of the project gives him freedom to explore new ideas without franchise constraints.

Takamura’s career has always been defined by his passion for mixing cute characters with impressive mechanical action. Strike Witches became a phenomenon by pairing anthropomorphic fighter planes with magical girls in a World War II-inspired setting. Vividred Operation followed a similar path with its quartet of girls using a special system to combine powers and pilot massive robots. Vertex Force appears to continue that tradition while pushing the concept further. The emphasis on “cute girls” and “cool mecha” suggests the show will balance lighthearted moments with intense battles, a balance Takamura has mastered over the years.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for anime fans who enjoy mecha and character-driven stories. With the industry continuing to embrace original projects alongside adaptations, Vertex Force stands out as a director-driven passion project. The involvement of Takamura’s “talented staff” hints at high production values and careful attention to the mechanical designs and character animations that will make the series pop. Early reactions online have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans already speculating about the types of mecha, pilot personalities, and story themes the show might explore.

While we wait for more details like voice cast, additional staff credits, or a full trailer, the teaser visual and director’s message have already built strong anticipation. The project feels like a celebration of everything Takamura loves about anime, and that personal touch is exactly what makes his work so appealing. For longtime fans of Strike Witches and Vividred Operation, Vertex Force promises to deliver the same mix of charm, action, and heartfelt moments that made those series special.

The 2026 premiere cannot come soon enough. Whether you are a mecha enthusiast, a fan of cute girls doing cool things, or simply someone who enjoys well-crafted original anime, Vertex Force looks ready to rev up engines and deliver an unforgettable ride. Takamura has poured his love for the genre into this project, and the results are already looking promising. Keep an eye on official channels for more updates as production moves forward. The countdown to “Engine, start!” has officially begun, and we cannot wait to see what hits the finish line.