Netflix's VOLTRON Season 5 Trailer Reveals The Current State Of The Alliance Between Lotor And The Paladins
Can Lotor be trusted? That's the question every member of Team Voltron is asking themselves in the latest season 5 trailer from the Netflix revival.
Voltron season 4 saw the Galra Empire make a strategic power move with the return of King Zarkon. Just when it seemed as if victory might be at hands, Keith and co. are now on the defensive.
As for Lotor, he's warning the Paladins not to trust his father, who appears to be offering some sort of parlay. Is Team Voltron walking into a trap? Probably. But who's springing it, Zarkon or Lotor?
Those questions and more will be revealed when Voltron season 5 drops its episode count on March 2 at Midnight.
The looming question remains: Can Lotor be trusted? Tensions rise among the paladins as they struggle to answer that question. Get ready for many twists and turns in the all new season of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix March 2!
