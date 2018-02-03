VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 5 Is Now Available On Netflix; Season 6 Release Date Announced

Similar to season 3 and season 4 of Voltron: Legendary Defender, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation are opting for a smaller episode count that limits the time between seasons. The six episodes comprising season 5 likely left some fans disappointed but they won't have to wait long for season 6.



The final episode of season 5 ended with a surprise message, "The Battle Will Continue … June 15th!" That's right, Voltron fans will only have to wait 3 months before a new season arrives.



The looming question remains: Can Lotor be trusted? Tensions rise among the paladins as they struggle to answer that question. Get ready for many twists and turns in the all new season of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix March 2!