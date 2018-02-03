VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 5 Is Now Available On Netflix; Season 6 Release Date Announced
Similar to season 3 and season 4 of Voltron: Legendary Defender, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation are opting for a smaller episode count that limits the time between seasons. The six episodes comprising season 5 likely left some fans disappointed but they won't have to wait long for season 6.
On the same day that Voltron: Legendary Defender season 5 was released, Netflix has revealed the premiere date for season 5 and it's very soon.
The final episode of season 5 ended with a surprise message, "The Battle Will Continue … June 15th!" That's right, Voltron fans will only have to wait 3 months before a new season arrives.
Let us know what you think of season 5 below in the comments. And be mindful of spoilers!
The looming question remains: Can Lotor be trusted? Tensions rise among the paladins as they struggle to answer that question. Get ready for many twists and turns in the all new season of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix March 2!
