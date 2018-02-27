New ZOIDS TV Anime, Manga And Switch Video Game Announced For Summer 2018
The mecha-themed animal figure-line Zoids has been around for 35 years but hasn't released a new product line in 12 years. That changed earlier today s Tomy Co. revealed some of their new figures and confirmed a mixed-media rollout of video games, anime, and manga.
OLM, Inc, the studio formerly known as Oriental Light and Magic is producing a new Zoids anime for Tomy Co.'s first new Zoids line in 12 years.
A press conference was held in Tokyo's Akihabara district earlier today.
The new lineup, titled "Zoids Wild" will hit Japanese retail shelves in June with a price tag of ¥3,000 (~$27.93). A manga series will kick things off in April with an anime adaptation slated for this summer from Oriental Light and Magic (Yokai Watch, Atom: The Beginning). A Nintendo Switch game was also announced but no further details were revealed.
Western audiences most likely know the series from the two adaptation that aired during the early-2000s on Toonami, Zoids and Zoids: Chaotic Century. How do you think Bit Cloud and the Blitz Team faired in Class S?
Region-free Zoids Wild anime teaser via Moetron News.
