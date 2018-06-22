The First 5-Minutes Of ZOIDS WILD Episode 1 Is Available On YouTube

The Zoids franchise has gone a number of years without a TV anime series but is Zoids Wild what the fandom wants? Check out the first 5-minutes and decide for yourself.

The Japanese model kit manufacturer, TOMY has uploaded the first 5 minutes of Zoids Wild on YouTube in an effort to hook viewers ahead of the series' July 7 premiere.



Zoido Wairudo will also have a tie-in video game and manga, though no details have been released thus far. One thing's for certain, right off the bat, the show conveys a tone that's much more lighthearted than Chaotic Century and New Century. In fact, the show feels more like Pokemon, a shift in style that might actually prove more lucrative.









ABOUT ZOIDS WILD

Studio: OLM

Premiere Date: July 7

Story: The main character in the series is named Arashi, and he rides the Wild Liger. As opposed to previous Zoids anime, pilots will sit atop their Zoids instead of inside a cockpit.

