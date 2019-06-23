ZOIDS WILD: Anime Series Is Set To End This Summer
As a manga, Zoids Wild, released in 2018 and continued the multi faceted franchise with a toy line, video game, and, in this focus, an anime. Running for almost a year, Zoids Wild, has been a hit for fans of the series and newcomers alike! Recently, news came out from the series that its conclusion would be coming with its 50th episode, this summer. While this may come as a surprise to some ans, 50 episodes is a great cap for a mecha series such as this.
The latest Zoids Anime, Zoids Wild, is set to reach its conclusion towards the end of the month. Hit the jump for more details on the conclusion.
Sad to see the series end? Curious to see where the series will be going in the future? Share your thoughts in the usual place! Zoids Wild ends on June 27th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]