ZOIDS WILD ZERO: Anime Series Announces Return From COVID-19 Delay

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many series were forced to go on a delay, including Zoids Wild Zero . However, it looks like the delay is finally over! Hit the jump for more details on the series return!

Zoids Wild Zero was the second season to the new Zoids Wild franchise. The series initially began as a new Zoids toy line that started a multi-platform franchise, including video games, and anime. A manga series was also published in Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine, this past August, kickstarting the new season.

The show released back in October of last year to significant acclaim. Featuring a ton of staff that have worked on various other Zoids projects in the past, the anime tells an entirely original story, separate from the first season, while also featuring a brand new cast of characters and Zoids.

As the anime was releasing new episodes, the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading through the world, forcing multiple businesses and projects to close and postpone. This included the release of new episodes for Zoids Wild Zero.

As the series was on a hiatus on May 21st, the creators said to stay tuned to the website for more updates. Now, after almost a month of waiting, the creators have announced the date of the series return! Thankfully, the return will be a lot sooner than some of the other projects that have been going on a hiatus.

Not a lot of news has been revealed as far as what changes may or may not be coming ahead of the show's return. As of now, the series is set to return with the show's 33rd episode.

With the series returning later this summer, fans will finally be able to get back into watching the excellent new series. We would love to hear the fan's thoughts on the show's return!

Zoids are a metallic lifeform from a far side of the Milky Way Galaxy. However, their planet was coming to an end. To promote their chance of survival, a warp was to take place to planet Earth. However, due to an unforseen Zoids factor, the warp took them through time and place to the 21st century.

Zoids Wild Zero is returning on June 19th!