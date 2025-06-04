CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS Teases Sequel Reveal At Anime Expo 2025

Nobody expected Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to have the success or hit as hard as it did. The Netflix anime, which told the emotional story of a young street kid rising through the ranks of Night City’s underworld, became an instant hit. Its success was so significant that it led to a major player count resurgence for Cyberpunk 2077 even as the game was still undergoing its post-launch rebuild.

Now, it looks like fans might be getting what they’ve long hoped and been waiting for: a sequel.

Edgerunners Heads to Anime Expo With a “Datadrop” Tease

The official Edgerunners X account recently posted an update confirming that the team will be attending Anime Expo 2025, which takes place in Los Angeles from July 3 to 6. While the post doesn’t outright confirm a sequel, it heavily hints at a reveal:

Hey chooms!



We’ll be attending Anime Expo in sunny Los Angeles on July 3-6, 2025! 🌇



Stay tuned – the next datadrop’s almost here! pic.twitter.com/KmRriMI4wM — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) June 3, 2025

Though the word datadrop is vague, it has sparked excitement across the fanbase. Given the post comes directly from the Edgerunners account and not from CD Projekt Red’s main channels many fans are convinced this is the first teaser for a long-awaited Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sequel.

CDPR Has Already Confirmed a New Cyberpunk Anime

Speculation isn’t unfounded. In November 2024, CD Projekt Red CFO Piotr Nielubowicz confirmed during an investor earnings call that a new animated project set in the Cyberpunk universe was in the works at Netflix. No title, characters, or plot details were shared at the time, but fans have been waiting patiently ever since.

Whether this is a direct sequel to Edgerunners, a prequel, or an entirely new story in the same world remains to be seen. But with Anime Expo drawing near and CDPR already in collaboration with Netflix the timing aligns perfectly for a major reveal.

CDPR Keeps the Momentum Going

This tease also comes hot on the heels of The Witcher 4’s tech demo, which was showcased at the State of Unreal 2025 keynote. While CDPR made it clear the Witcher 4 footage was only a Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, it gave fans a look at the studio’s evolving animation pipeline and visual goals. Which could make for an even more impressive product from Cyberpunk 2 whenever we get more news on that. If you want more details about The Witcher 4's tech demo, read up more at Gamefragger.

It’s clear that CD Projekt Red is doubling down on animation and world-building, and a second Cyberpunk anime could help maintain interest in the franchise as players await news on a Cyberpunk 2 video game, which remains early in development.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Synopsis: The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Do you think it will be an Edgerunners sequel? Let us know if you would watch it in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!