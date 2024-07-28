Keanu Reeves's BRZRKR Anime To Begin Production This Fall With Mattson Tomlin Serving As Showrunner

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, fans were treated to an exciting update on the upcoming anime adaptation of Keanu Reeves's BRZRKR comic series.

The highly anticipated anime series will begin production this Fall, it was announced by Reeves.

Reeves was joined on stage by Terminator Zero screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who will also serve as showrunner for the BRZRKR series. Tomlin revealed he is currently assembling a team to begin work on the anime series.

"We all have a very special place in our hearts for the Animatrix," Boom! Studios president Stephen Christy said during the panel. "So when we were lucky enough to get an opportunity to collaborate with Netflix on the movie, we just don’t just want to present a movie. We would like to do an adult anime. To have Mattson [Tomlin], who is doing the Terminator as he mentioned...I think we’re going to have a chance to go to some of the worlds that you see in the comics, the specials...and hopefully it’ll pay tribute to the anime that we love as fans."

The BRZRKR anime series was announced back in 2021 alongside a live-action adaptation of the Boom! Studios comic book. The first story in the comic book series will be adapted into a live-action feature film followed by an anime spin-off series. Tomlin also confirmed during the panel that he has finished and turned in the script for the live-action movie for Netflix. Reeves has already been announced as one of the film's stars.

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR is described as "a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages." The story was written by both Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt, and illustrated by famed Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá

"The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity," the description reads. "But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it"

The anime series will further expand on the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story, Netflix teased back in 2021. Reeves will reprise his role and voice his character for the anime.

The inaugural issue,which launched on March 3, 2021, had sold over 615,000 copies by the time the adaptation was announced on March 22, 2021. The 12-issue limited series is published by Boom! Studios.