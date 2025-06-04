LEVIATHAN Anime Adaptation Premieres This July On Netflix

Studio Orange's anime adaptation of Scott Westerfield's Leviathan will premiere on Netflix on July 10th. The streamer announced the release date on social media with a new poster featuring the two main protagonists, Prince Aleksander of Hohenberg and Deryn Sharp.

An anime adaptation of Scott Westerfield's alternate history novel of the same name, Leviathan is set in an alternative version of World War I in which the Central Powers (known as "Clankers") are at war with the Triple Entente (known as the "Darwinists"). The Clankers — Austo-Hungarians and Germans — harness diesel-powered machines and mechanized walkers for warfare, while the British Darwinists rely on genetically engineered creatures, including the titular Leviathan, a masterful beast whale airship.

The story centers primarily on Aleksandar of Hohenberg, a prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire on the run after his people revolt against him, and Deryn Sharp, a commoner girl posing as a boy to enlist in the British Air Service, serving aboard the Leviathan where their paths converge.

In 1914, on the eve of war, a fugitive prince and a girl in disguise meet aboard a bioengineered airship, the HMS Leviathan, and change the course of history.

The Leviathan novel was written by Scott Westerfield and illustrated by Keith Thompson. It's the first book in a trilogy of novels, chronicling the ship's flight across Europe as our two main characters embark on a journey to reshape history.

The anime adaptation is directed by Christophe Ferreira at Studio Orange (Trigun Stampede, BEASTARS, Land of the Lustrous). Music is composed by Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Suzume, Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045, Metal Gear Solid 4) with original songs from Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Castle in the Sky). The anime is produced by Qubic Pictures (Eden, Star Wars: Visions).

Studio Orange is renowned for its top-tier 3D CGI animation, seamlessly blended with 2D-style visuals. The Leviathan teaser trailer showcases this approach brilliantly, using cel-shading to emulate hand-drawn animation and frame-limiting to capture the distinct rhythm of traditional anime movement.

Scott Westerfeld’s Leviathan earned widespread acclaim upon its 2009 release, celebrated for its imaginative alternate history, compelling characters, and striking illustrations. Now, its story coming to life through an anime adaptation is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most exciting highlights this summer.