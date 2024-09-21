Netflix Announces Who Will Play Toph In Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Season 2

Back in May, Jabbar Raisani, executive producer of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 2 and 3, confirmed that Toph would be making her highly anticipated debut in the upcoming season of the live-action series. But at the time, we didn't know who would be playing the beloved character.

During Geeked Week this week, we finally got our answer. Netflix announced that Toph will be played by Miya Cech.

Miya Cech is an experienced actor who has appeared in Beef, Young Rock, and The Santa Clauses, as well as in the movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Executive producers Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan reviewed thousands of auditions for Toph, but ultimately it was Miya who got the job.

“We make a point of reviewing submissions separately and after countless tapes, we both had the same reaction ... Miya is our Toph!” they told Tudum. “Miya is a brilliant performer who knows how to precisely balance the sarcastic sense of humor, stubbornness, and vulnerability that is Toph Beifong. Her physicality and emotional dexterity really put her in a class of one.”

Meet Toph, played by Miya Cech in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fp1iwSsVLD — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) September 20, 2024

Toph is a major character in Avatar: The Last Airbender anime series, but she never actually appeared in the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation. That's because Season 1 of the live-action series mostly covered the first season of the anime, and Toph didn't appear until early on in the second season.

A master earthbender who was born blind and trained to feel and sense the world around her, Toph became a fan-favorite character despite having less than two-thirds of the screen time as the show's other main characters. Commenting on their love for the character, Boylan and Raisani said:

“We love how her abrasively hilarious energy complements and clashes with the rest of the Gaang and can’t wait to see that dynamic come to life on set. She’s funny, she’s very smart about the world around her, and a very accomplished earthbender. Underneath all that, she’s got emotional layers we can’t wait to explore.”

Cech, who is also a longtime fan of the animated series, views portraying Toph as an opportunity to honor her heritage.

“I personally am of Chinese and Japanese American descent and I’m so excited to represent my Chinese heritage in Toph Beifong,” she told Tudum. “One of the most incredible aspects of this show is the diversity of the Asian cultures in the Avatar: The Last Airbender world. Even though the universe is fantasy, it feels like every culture is represented in some way and tied to the history and traditions of that culture or country. Just a few years ago, you might have seen one or two of these actors in a show or movie, but on this show we are all able to represent this world together and work together and collaborate. It’s really amazing and a gift as an actor.”

Netflix announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is now in production, but Cech has been in "boot camp" for almost a week and a half. It also helps that Cech has both martial arts and dance experience, which she acknowledged helps her learn about Toph's movements. Netflix also revealed that she is working with a producer and consultant, who is blind and a professional from the blindness community, to make sure the blindness community is represented appropriately.

Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted in February and amassed 41.1 million views in just the first 11 days. The first season was viewed favorably by general audiences with a 73% average audience score, although critics gave it just a 59%. Are you excited for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender?