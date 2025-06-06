Netflix Confirms Anime Expo 2025 Presence With SAKAMOTO DAYS, THE SUMMER HIKARU DIED, And More

Over the years, Netflix has grown into a major destination for anime, expanding its library with classics such as Naruto, One PIece and Death Note, while simultaneously investing in its own originals, like Devilman Crybaby, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and more. As one of the biggest players in the space now, Netflix confirmed it will be at Anime Expo 2025 with some of their biggest animated titles.

On social media, Netflix shared its Anime Expo 2025 plans, which includes debuts, special appearances, and the English dubbed world premiere of a new Sakamoto Days episode. In addition to Sakamoto Days, the post mentions other Netflix series like The Summer Hikaru Died, Beastars Final Season, Record of Ragnarok III, and My Melody & Kuormi will be there.

We'll be bringing some of our biggest animated titles with us. Join us for debuts, special appearances and the English dubbed world premiere of a new SAKAMOTO DAYS episode! pic.twitter.com/P871WRluOZ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 6, 2025

Sakamoto Days is currently gearing up for Part 2 of its first season, which will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide. With Anime Expo taking place prior to the anime's return, it's likely that fans in attendance will be first to see the Season 1 Part 2 premiere episode. The series will officially return on July 14, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly on Saturdays. The English dub of Sakamoto Days is fully caught up right now.

The Summer Hikaru Died, another Netflix exclusive, is set to premiere on July 5th, so the panel will likely celebrate the anime's debut. The psychological horror anime is an adaptation of Mokumokuren’s acclaimed manga. Set in rural Japan, the story centers on Yoshiki, a teenager who begins to suspect that his best friend Hikaru has been replaced by an otherworldly entity after a mysterious incident.

The inclusion of Beastars Final Season in the image suggests we may also get new information about the second half of Season 3, which still doesn't have an exact release date.

Revealed early this year, My Melody & Kuromi is a stop-motion animated series that will premiere on Netflix on July 24, 2025. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kurmoi, the series follows the two adorable Sanrio characters on an adventure in their whimsical home, Mariland.

While there will surely be some additional surprises during the panel, the last show mentioned in the post is Record of Ragnarok III, the upcoming third season of the anime series based on the manga by Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Azychika. Netflix confirmed production on Season 3 back in March of this year, but no release date has been announced yet. It's anticipated that the series will debut in late 2025 or early 2026, so we could get an answer next month.