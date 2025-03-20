Netflix's BLOOD OF ZEUS Season 3 Will Be Released In May

Netflix initially surprised animation fans with a stellar first season of Blood of Zeus in 2020, it took four years for the show's second season to be released by the streamer.

Thankfully, it appears that the third and final season of the Western anime won't take as long to hit the streaming platform.

While officially announcing the casting addition of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Cronus/Kronus, the father of Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades it was revealed that the show would be returning in May.

In a press release, series creators and showrunners Charley and Vlas Parlapanides stated, "We are beyond thrilled to have Alfred Molina join the Blood of Zeus family. Cronus is a character of immense power and depth, and Alfred’s incredible range and gravitas make him the perfect choice to embody the king of the Titans. Fans are in for something truly epic."

At SDCC last year, Charley and Vlas confirmed that season 3 would be the last of the show, adding that, "In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Blood of Zeus, comprised of 8 episodes each, is currently streaming on Netflix, globally.

Both season 1 and season 2 enjoy a 100% approval rating from the aggregate review website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Following season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne, the next Western anime released by Netflix will be Devil May Cry from Studio Mir, which will be released on April 3.

About Blood of Zeus

In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind's best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past.

The voice cast for the show features Derek Phillips as Heron, Jessica Henwick as Alexia, Jason O'Mara as Zeus, Claudia Christian as Hera, Elias Toufexis as Seraphim, Chris Diamantopoulos as Poseidon, Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Kofi, Fred Tatasciore as Hades, and Mamie Gummer as Electra.

Appearing in supporting roles are Adam Croasdell as Apollo/Hephaestus, Matt Lowe as Ares, Matthew Mercer as Hermes, Jennifer Hale as Artemis, Kari Wahlgren as Melinoë, Danny Jacobs as King Periander.

Alfred Molina will join the cast in season 3 as Cronus, King of the Titans.

The series is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios and animated in South Korea by studios Mua Film and Hanho Heung-Up.