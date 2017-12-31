18-Year-Old Japanese Idol Asuka Kiraboshi Announces Pregnancy With Her Manager

Japanese teen idol Asuka Kiraboshi shockingly revealed on Twitter that she's pregnant and that her manager is the father of the child.

If you're familiar with Japanese culture, then you know that this is quite the scandal. Idols are supposed to be pure, angelic representations of Japanese youth- no smoking, no dating and no scandals. So the fact that 18-year-old Asuka Kiraboshi is pregnant with a child by her 22-year-old manager is quite the scandal. It's being reported that the two had been secretly dating since Kiraboshi was 16 and her manager was 20.



Kiraboshi was formerly a member of the idol group Star Birth until October 2017. She teased on December 21 that she had a major announcement to share. Most of her fans were expecting news of an acting role or a solo album, definitely not the shocker that Kiraboshi delivered.



Via her Twitter, Asuka wrote, "I have become pregnant. I had no intentions of hiding it. I think that there will be lots of people who see this and will be surprised! I think there are a lot of people who will move away from Asuka. But Asuka will not stop the activities that she has done until now. From now on I will also, no from now on I will try my hardest along with the child in my stomach!"



The fact that Asuka didn't mention any hints towards getting married in her post are creating even more of an uproar.

