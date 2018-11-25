A SILENT VOICE Anime Film Is Returning To Theaters
The official Eleven Arts Facebook page has announced that the drama anime film A Silent Voice will be back in theaters in January. There is no other information regarding the length of its theatrical re-run or what theaters will screen it. As soon as more is shared, we will let you know.
The movie debuted in September 17, 2016 and released a "Complete Anime Movie DVD Box Set" that includes the film in DVD format. Its standard English dubbed Blu-ray version can be found in Amazon and is going for $35 but it is a Playback Region B/2. It will not play on most Blu-ray players sold in North America.
The Blu-ray that contains the movie in Japanese audio with English subtitles is starting at $42.99 and is a Region A/1. The movie made $19.56 million in the Japanese box office. Here is the staff behind the project:
Staff
Director - Naoko Yamada
Producers - Eharu Ōhashi, Shinichi Nakamura, Mikio Uetsuki, Toshio Iizuka, Kensuke Tateish
Screenplay - Reiko Yoshida
Studio - Kyoto Animation
