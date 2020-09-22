A WHISKER AWAY: The Beautifully Animated Film Is Getting A Limited Theater Run In Japan

While already available on Netflix in North America, A Whisker Away will be getting a limited theatrical run in Japan following a COVID-19 related delay. Hit the jump for more information!

Expressing romantic feelings can be challenging for a person, even harder when that person is a kid. But what if that person had the ability to spend time with their crush, by turning into an animal? Would that make everything easier or more complicated?

A Whisker Away is a film by Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon) that was produced at Studio Colorido and told the story of a girl who spends time with the person she loves by turning into a cat. Initially, the film was meant to release this past summer, but due to COVID-19, it was forced to delay to a later date.

Ultimately the film ended up premiering on Netflix, where it was met with positive feedback; however the wish for a theatrical release was still in the hearts of the creators. Now, it looks like that dream will come true as there has been a confirmation from the official Twitter of Studio Colorido that the film will be getting a limited theatrical run in Japan next month!

There has been no confirmation on any pre-order sales, but should anything arise, there will be more updates report on. We would love to hear your thoughts on the showings in the usual spot!





The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Hinode every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Hinode. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Hinode, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.



A Whisker Away will have a limited theatrical run, in Japan, at Aeon Cinema Tokoname in Aichi on October 2, Denmachiza Kyoto in Kyoto on October 9, and Tollywood Shimokitazawa in Tokyo on October 31!