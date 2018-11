ACE OF DIAMOND ACT II Anime Has Been Announced For Next Year

Two weeks ago we reported that the manga series, Ace of Diamond, will announce something big today. Well, it has been revealed that the manga series' sequel, Ace of Diamond Act II, has been green-lit for an anime adaptation and will be premiering in 2019. The Weekly Shonen Magazine will be providing more information with its 52nd issue this Wednesday and we will let you know all the details.The Ace of Diamond Act II manga series is written by Yuji Terajima, published by Kodansha in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and has been running since 2015 with 13 volumes out right now. The first anime series titled Ace of Diamond aired from October 6, 2013 to March 28, 2016 and has 131 episodes.Director - Mitsuyuki MasuharaWriter - Takeshi KonutaMusic - Frying-PanStudio - Madhouse, Production I.GTakahiro Sakura as Kazuya MiyukiRyota Osaka as Eijun SawamuraNatsuki Hanae as Haruichi KominatoNobunaga Shimazaki as Satoru Furuya