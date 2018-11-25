ACE OF DIAMOND ACT II Anime Has Been Announced For Next Year
Two weeks ago we reported that the manga series, Ace of Diamond, will announce something big today. Well, it has been revealed that the manga series' sequel, Ace of Diamond Act II, has been green-lit for an anime adaptation and will be premiering in 2019. The Weekly Shonen Magazine will be providing more information with its 52nd issue this Wednesday and we will let you know all the details.
The anime adaptation's sequel to author Yuji Terajima's sports shonen manga series, Ace of Diamond, has confirmed its release. Here is more information on the announcement.
The Ace of Diamond Act II manga series is written by Yuji Terajima, published by Kodansha in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and has been running since 2015 with 13 volumes out right now. The first anime series titled Ace of Diamond aired from October 6, 2013 to March 28, 2016 and has 131 episodes.
Staff
Director - Mitsuyuki Masuhara
Writer - Takeshi Konuta
Music - Frying-Pan
Studio - Madhouse, Production I.G
Cast
Takahiro Sakura as Kazuya Miyuki
Ryota Osaka as Eijun Sawamura
Natsuki Hanae as Haruichi Kominato
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Satoru Furuya
