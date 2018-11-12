AGGRETSUKO Anime Series Has A Special Christmas Episode

Studio Fanworks' comedy animated short, Aggretsuko , is releasing a special Christmas episode really soon. Here are the full details on what to expect from this episode.

The official Netflix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 47 second trailer for the upcoming special Christmas episode of Aggretsuko titled "Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas". This video shows the main characters in Christmas clothing, interacting with various Christmas themes like a tree, having a dinner together and it even shows their version of Santa Claus.



This special episode will air on December 20 worldwide in Netflix. The company says that the episode has a punk cover of "Jingle Bells" by Tim Timebomb. The director of the original anime serie that aired from April 2016 to March 2018, Rarecho, is back directing this special episode. The anime series had a total of 100 episodes, was animated by Fanworks and aired on TBS Television.



An original net animation has been streaming on Netflix since April 20, 2018 and has 10 episodes out now. The episodes are a bit shorter on the 15 minute length, is animated by the same studio and directed by the same person.