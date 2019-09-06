AGGRETSUKO: Season 2 Dubbed Trailer Released By Netflix

The brand new season of Aggretsuko is on the way to Netflix and things are changing for Retsuko! Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer; now in English dub!

Love is in the air in the latest season of Aggretsuko. In the new season Retsuko has found that she may have feelings for a man that as entered her life, but how will this interfere with her heavy metal karaoke sessions or her overall quiet, single life. The pressures of life come crashing down in the brand new trailer, that can be seen below; which will now have an English dub. Check it out!







Excited for the new season of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and tune in to Netflix on June 14th for the latest season of Aggretsuko!

