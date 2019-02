ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Holds A Strong Opening Day Upon Release

is the latest manga to live action translation that has come out of Hollywood. The film attempted to break the mold and the stigma by making the titular hero look more book accurate than other live action adaptions by making Alita completely CG. With at least two release delays under its belt there were many that were comvinced that this film would be far from the savior of bad live action, anime adaptions. However after its Valentine's weekend release it is looking like the movie could actually be that savior that fans have waited for for decades.According to Box Office Mojo, Opening day for the film clocked its US earnings at $8.7 million. which is greta for a first day and also rose to #1 at the box office! Originally, tracking for its first week set it up at about $25 million but now we are looking at about $37 million for its opening week! With an almost $200 million dollar budget, it could be safe to assume that it will definitely turn a profit. Excited to see the movie? Think it could be the start of great anime adaptions? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!