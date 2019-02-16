ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Holds A Strong Opening Day Upon Release
Alita: Battle Angel is the latest manga to live action translation that has come out of Hollywood. The film attempted to break the mold and the stigma by making the titular hero look more book accurate than other live action adaptions by making Alita completely CG. With at least two release delays under its belt there were many that were comvinced that this film would be far from the savior of bad live action, anime adaptions. However after its Valentine's weekend release it is looking like the movie could actually be that savior that fans have waited for for decades.
Being that Alita: Battle Angel is a live action adaption of a Japanese property, many would assume it would not do well in the box office. However it seems Alita has taken flight! Hit the jump for more.
According to Box Office Mojo, Opening day for the film clocked its US earnings at $8.7 million. which is greta for a first day and also rose to #1 at the box office! Originally, tracking for its first week set it up at about $25 million but now we are looking at about $37 million for its opening week! With an almost $200 million dollar budget, it could be safe to assume that it will definitely turn a profit. Excited to see the movie? Think it could be the start of great anime adaptions? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]