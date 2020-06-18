ANI NI TSUKERU KUSURI WA NAI!: The Fourth Season To The Slice Of Life Anime Has Been Announced!

After three successful seasons, the announcement has come for the brand new season of Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! has been revealed! Make sure to hit the jump for information on the new season!

Based on a Chinese comic of the same, Yu Lei's Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! (There's No Cure for My Brother Being Around Me!) was published in 2015 and tells the story of a violent young lady and her constant outbursts against her admittedly dimwitted older brother.

The webcomic has always made a point to make sure that the bond between siblings, while shaky, can never be broken and they can always count on one another. The webcomic was such a hit, in China (being read over 500 times), an anime was later greenlit for a release, in 2017.

After the premiere of the first season, in China, the series made its way to Japan a month later. Following the success of the first season, 2018 saw the premiere of the second season, this time in Japan. Since season two, the trend has continued that a new season releases every year.

For 2020, the official website of the series announced that the fourth season of the series was on its way! There was also confirmation that the staff and cast would be returning for the new season, as well!

Aggrestuko director, Rarecho is set to direct the new season at Imagineer and Fanworks. The series is set to releases in China first and then later in the year, in Japan. With the new updates revealed, now is the best time to catch up on early seasons before the fourth! We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!

Shi Miao simply cannot stand her lazy, stupid, and unreliable elder brother Shi Fen, who is one year above her at the same high school. Though the two siblings can only depend on each other, Shi Miao's violent tendencies combined with Shi Fen's knack for causing trouble cause them to fight constantly. And so, Shi Miao can only hope that someone might take her brother away—even though, when push comes to shove, Shi Fen always tries to do what he believes is best for his cute younger sister.

Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! is set to premiere, first, on the Chinese streaming service, Tencent, in August and later in Japan, in October!