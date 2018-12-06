Anime Expo Will Host Artist Santa Inoue, Character Designer Takehito Harada And Much More

Anime Expo has announced that they will be hosting more guests for panels at their event. Hit the jump to check out the current line up for this years Anime Expo!

Last week Anime Expo officially announced a few more guests that will be hosting at their panels for this years event. They announced that they will be hosting Nippon Ichi Software character designer Takehito Harada and SNK character designer Eisuke Ogura. Both will participate in a panel and autograph sessions.



The convention also announced that they will be hosting Japanese manga artist Santa Inoue, Inoue will have a booth in The Annex, a fashion and art showcase area adjacent to Artist Alley, and will participate in live art and portfolio review sessions. acttil also announced that they will again host voice actress Yui Horie as a guest at Anime Expo to help promote its upcoming idol manager game Showmaker.



Aniplex of America announced the guests for their Sword Art Online panel as well:



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice actor, Kirito from Sword Art Online: Alicization -)

Ai Kayano (voice actor, Alice from Sword Art Online: Alicization -)

Tomori Kusunoki (voice actor, LLENN from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online)

Keiichi Sigsawa (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, Kino's Journey author)

Shinichiro Kashiwada (producer)

Kazuki Adachi (producer)

Kenta Suzuki (producer)



What are your thoughts on the guests for the panels? Which panel are you most excited for at the Anime Expo? Let us know what show you want to hear more about by leaving your thoughts in the comments below!

