Anime Was A Huge Influence In SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, According To The Movie's Directors
Art style is one of the many things that have made Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stand out, being particularly unique for taking inspiration not only from comicbooks, but also from their classic printed look.
According to the Directors of the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, anime had a huge influence in the movie's amazing art style; mentioning Sailor Moon, Akira, and Hayao Miyazaki.
In a recent interview with IGN Japan, Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman — Directors for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — revealed that Japanese anime had a pretty big influence in the movie's art style and animation effcts.
Perischetti tells us that Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazki played a big role, especially when deciding what kind of art style they wanted for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as his movies helped the animators set on what kind of color, tone, and visual style they wanted for the movie.
When it came to Penny Parker's overall character design, Ramsey mentions that they took inspiration from Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon series, adding that "In a sense, we created Penny out of a bunch of different characters and doing them in our style."
Perischetti also revealed that Katsuhiro Otomo's cult classic Akira helped them what kind of animation effects they wanted Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to have, although he also mentions that when it came to animation effects themselves, they always felt like playing "catchup" to Japan's style and effects seen in anime.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently available on digital and Blu-ray.
