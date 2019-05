Anime Was A Huge Influence In SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, According To The Movie's Directors

According to the Directors of the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , anime had a huge influence in the movie's amazing art style; mentioning Sailor Moon , Akira , and Hayao Miyazaki.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Art style is one of the many things that have made Sony Pictures'stand out, being particularly unique for taking inspiration not only from comicbooks, but also from their classic printed look.In a recent interview with IGN Japan , Bob Perischetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman — Directors for— revealed that Japanese anime had a pretty big influence in the movie's art style and animation effcts.Perischetti tells us that Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazki played a big role, especially when deciding what kind of art style they wanted for, as his movies helped the animators set on what kind of color, tone, and visual style they wanted for the movie.When it came to Penny Parker's overall character design, Ramsey mentions that they took inspiration from Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon series, adding that "Perischetti also revealed that Katsuhiro Otomo's cult classichelped them what kind of animation effects they wantedto have, although he also mentions that when it came to animation effects themselves, they always felt like playing "catchup" to Japan's style and effects seen in anime.



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently available on digital and Blu-ray.