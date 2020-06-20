ARAD SENKI: New Promo Reveals Cast Updates And A Premiere Date OF The Video Game Turned Anime

Based on the video game of the same name, Arad Senki is an anime that is coming to Japan this summer. Hit the jump to see the new promo and awesome updates for the latest action series.

Developed initially as a video game by Neopeople, Dungeon Fighter Online (called Arad Senki in Japan), was a 2D hack and slash game that was published in 2005. The game gathered a rather large community, due in part to its PVP and guild building options.

The game has been hailed as one of the most successful video games of all time, and by 2016 had finally made it to a worldwide gaming audience. The brand has been such a hit that it did not take long before the story and characters were adapted in other forms of media.

2009 saw a bit of a resurgence of the franchise as that year saw the release of not only a new manga but an anime series. The first anime ran for 26 episodes before concluding, but that series ended up opening the door for its first net animation, in 2017.

For some time since, all has been quiet for the title until a new Net animation was released. Arad Senki: Reversal of Fate released, in China, towards the end of April to a massively positive response. Since that release, fans have been waiting for the inevitable release of the series in Japan.

With a recent promo released from LINDEN FILMS, that answer has been given! With new casting updates that include voice actors such as Yuki Ono (Beyblade: Metal Fury), Kouki Uchiyama (Fairy Tail), Yumiri Hanamori(Tokyo Ghoul:re), and Takayuki Kondou (Africa Salaryman), the time is now to get excited!

As the new series makes its way to Japan, this is an excellent time to learn more about the world of Arad Senki! Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot, and don't forget to check out the new promo!

Swordsman Baron travels the world of Arad to find a way to heal his demonic left arm. Accompanying him is Roxy, the ghost of a woman who unwillingly unleashed the evil that also caused Barons transformation.

Arad Senki: Reversal of Fate is set to release, in Japan, on July 3rd!