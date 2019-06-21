ASTRA LOST IN SPACE: Series Shows New Promo And Commercial Ahead Of Release

Astra Lot In Space's anime adaption is on its way to release, this summer. Hit the jump to check out the new promo footage for the new series!

When a group of up and coming space explorers begin their journey through space camp, by taking a weeklong trip. However a mysterious object transports them to the far reaches of space where our group finds a mysterious, abandoned, ship; this is the premise to Astra Lost in Space. The series was created by Kento Shinohara and had recently announced that there would be an anime adaption of the manga. With that, more footage was recently released, ahead of its early summer premier, with a new commercial and TV ad that showcases the opening song "star*frost" by nonoc. Check out the new promos below!













Excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments! Astra Lost in Space is set to premier, in Japan, on July 3rd, with a one hour special!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE