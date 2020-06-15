B: THE BEGINNING Official Release Date Given For Home Video Release By Shout! Factory

Netflix's original anime series B: The Beginning finally has a release date for its upcoming anime, thanks to Shout! Factory. Hit the jump to learn more information and when to expect to pick the show up!

B: The Beginning is a unique original series released on Netflix in 2018. The series is set in a city that is thrown into turmoil by a lone serial killer. With this and the investigations on multiple detectives from various backgrounds, a conspiracy begins to rise to the surface.

The series was produced by Production I.G and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and Yoshiki Namakawa. The science-fiction thriller released its first season to critical acclaim and helped to bring more anime originals to the Netflix streaming service.

There was a past announcement that the first season of the series would be getting a western home video release, however. At the time, no further revealed were given, in terms of when to expect the regular and ultimate collections or even the special features within. Well, it looks like that wait is finally over!

Thank to Shout! Factory, B: The Beginning season one will be releasing its regular Blu-ray + DVD combo version for $23.97, with pre-orders available here. The regular version will feature special features such as the series presentation in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and English dub, the pilot film that inspired the Netflix series, a clean opening, and ending an interview with Kazuto Nakazawa, and a mini-poster and two art cards.

The Ultimate edition will be selling for $129.99, with pre-orders available here. The contents and special features for this ultimate version include the same special features of the standard version and a 160-page hardback book, a comprehensive series bible packed with information about every element of B: The Beginning's world and story, taking fans behind the scenes of its production with staff interviews, character designs, background artwork, location information and more. The collection will also include an original Soundtrack on CD (featuring 21 tracks, including the previously unreleased “Farewell to the Black-winged King”) and three art cards.

With the new series coming, fans will finally be able to take the show home and rewatch from anywhere, before the second season release. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new releases in the comments!

The tiny city-state of Cremona has been shocked by a string of gruesome murders. As only vicious killers are being targeted, and from an enigmatic mark left at each crime scene, people call this mysterious executioner, “Killer B”. When former detective Keith Kazama Flick is called back on duty after an eight-year-long hiatus, a new team assembles at the Royal Investigation Service with the purpose of putting an end to the bloodshed. But Keith appears burdened by too many ghosts from his past. And as much greater and ominous scheme starts emerging, he will need to come to terms with them all.

B: The Beginning will be available for home video release, in the US and Canada, on October 6th!