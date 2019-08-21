BABYLON: New Anime Series Reveals First Promo Video

New anime series, Babylon, has revealed a brand new promo for the series based on the hit novels. Hit the jump for more info on the show!

Mado Nozaki's Babylon novel series centers around a prosecutor that decides to tale on a pharmaceutical company; however the story takes a turn for the suspenseful as he uncovers an illegal conspiracy that goes deeper than he could have guessed. The novels first appeared in 2015 and ran for three volumes. Not long after a manga series was produced and is still being released through Kodansha. A brand new anime series was has also recently been announced and a brand new trailer has just been released! Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Babylon releases in October in both Japan and on AMazon Prime Video!

