BAKI Anime Series Reveals English Subtitled Trailer

Studio TMS Entertainment's martial arts shonen anime series, Baki , has shared its first English-subtitled trailer. Here is more information on the Netflix series.

The official Netflix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.29 English-subtitled trailer for the sports anime series Baki. The anime series has been airing since June 25, 2018 in a ONA style, original net animation. The last episode is scheduled to air on December 17, 2018 and TMS Entertainment is animating the project.



This trailer gives the basic story information, where Baki is located at, the type of animation it takes and does not show the level of violence this show is famous for. Netflix will launch the series on December 18, 2018, once it has been done streaming in its original network.

Toshiki Hirano directs it, Kishou Taniyama writes the theme song lyrics, and "Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas" as well as GRANRODEO have theme song performances. The main characters and their voice actors are: Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki Hanma, Takuya Eguchi as Kaoru Hanayama, Takayuki Sugou as Doppo Orochi, Rikiya Koyama as Retsu Kaiou and Bin Shimada as Gouki Shibukawa.

