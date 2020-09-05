BAKUGAN ARMORED ALLIANCE: Voice Actor Confirms English Dub Is Still In Production

The Bakugan franchise has, as of now, existed long enough to see some of its earliest fans into adulthood while also introducing itself to new fans; with a whole new storyline and series. In 2018, Bakugan: Battle Planet released and contains 100, 11-minute episodes. The series sees the characters within, as they discover an unearthed/ forgotten world of bakugan. As the children in the series begin to take on their responsibility, with their newfound bakugan, to protect thier new planet of Vestroia from enemies that emerge.

The series was so successful that a second season was released not long after. Bakugan: Armored Alliance released earlier this year and will contain 104, 11- minute episodes. The series serves as a direct continuation to the first season and airs on Cartoon Network. The series has been a major hit and has proven that the franchise still has a lot of stories left to tell. With the COVID-19 pandemic calling for everyone to quarantine, many shows have had to go on a hiatus. However, one of the series' voice actors has a surprise for fans.

Voice actor Ucal Shillingford, the voice of Trox in the series, revealed on his Twitter that the English dub of the series is still under production from the safety of the voice actor's homes. This comes as a great surprise for fans and is very heartwarming as this means that children who may not have much to do at home, or are scared, will still have an escape; with new episodes still down the pipeline.

Excited for this reveal? Happy that some shows are still hard at work for the younger fans? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!