BANG DREAM! GARUPA☆PICO Receives A Second Key Visual
The official Anime Bang Dream website has shared the second promotional image for the comedy series, BanG Dream! Garupa☆Pico. The site has also shared a new wallpaper and a campaign fans can participate in.
Studios SANZIGEN and DMM.futureworks' music comedy anime series, BanG Dream! Garupa☆Pico, has shared its second key visual, featuring the protagonists of the show. Here is more information on the series.
Seiya Miyajima acts as both director and character designer for the series, Kou Nakamura provided the original story, Kenshiro Morii is chief director, Hisayoshi Hirasawa produces the sound and BanG Dream! Project produces the series.
The theme song is Picotto! Papitto!! GARUPA☆PICO!!! by Kasumi, Ran Aya, Yukina and Kokoro. Asuka Oda wrote the lyrics and Ryota Suemasu did the composition as well as arrangement.
The series wants to celebrate the broadcast by giving a script autographed by Senka Misawa, all you have to do is follow its account and retweet the campaign on Twitter. The deadline is October 3rd.
Using the hidden popular base among the band girls, live house "CiRCLE" as the stage of the story, a few of the girls from Girls Band Party are greatly flourishing!
The rising star with high expectations, PoPiPa icon Poppin'Party
The blue rose which blooms at the top, Roselia icon Roselia
The childhood friends that rocks the world, Afterglow icon Afterglow
The gorgeous, colorful and fluffy idol band, PasuPare icon Pastel✽Palettes
The band which spreads smiles all around the world, HaroHapi icon Hello, Happy World!
Let's get excited and rampage in the live house!
Comes with laughter and tears, heart-warming(?) girls band comedy is airing now!
