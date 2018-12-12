BANG DREAM! Season 2 Releases New Television Commercial And Visual
The official Bang YouTube channel has uploaded several new television commercials for the upcoming slice of life music comedy anime series BanG Dream!'s second season. The commercials have different themes like Roselia, Pastel Palettes, Afterglow and Poppin' Party. Check out all the videos to get the full content the series has shared. BanG Dream! premieres its second season on the following networks on January 3rd: TOKYO MX, BS11, KBS and three others.
Studios SANZIGEN and DMM.futureworks' music comedy anime series, BanG Dream! Garupa☆Pico, has shared its second television commercial and new visual. Here is more information on the series.
Seiya Miyajima acts as both director and character designer for the series, Kou Nakamura provided the original story, Kenshiro Morii is chief director, Hisayoshi Hirasawa produces the sound and BanG Dream! Project produces the series. The theme song is Picotto! Papitto!! GARUPA☆PICO!!! by Kasumi, Ran Aya, Yukina and Kokoro. Asuka Oda wrote the lyrics and Ryota Suemasu did the composition as well as arrangement.
The original anime series aired from January 21, 2017 to April 22, 2017 and has 13 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and the studios Xebec as well as Issen animated it. The manga series has been running since April 8, 2016 and is written and illustrated by Mami Kashiwabara.
Using the hidden popular base among the band girls, live house "CiRCLE" as the stage of the story, a few of the girls from Girls Band Party are greatly flourishing!
The rising star with high expectations, PoPiPa icon Poppin'Party
The blue rose which blooms at the top, Roselia icon Roselia
The childhood friends that rocks the world, Afterglow icon Afterglow
The gorgeous, colorful and fluffy idol band, PasuPare icon Pastel✽Palettes
The band which spreads smiles all around the world, HaroHapi icon Hello, Happy World!
Let's get excited and rampage in the live house!
Comes with laughter and tears, heart-warming(?) girls band comedy is airing now!
BanG Dream! season 2 is out on January 3rd
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]