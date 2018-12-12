BANG DREAM! Season 2 Releases New Television Commercial And Visual

Seiya Miyajima acts as both director and character designer for the series, Kou Nakamura provided the original story, Kenshiro Morii is chief director, Hisayoshi Hirasawa produces the sound and BanG Dream! Project produces the series.

The theme song is Picotto! Papitto!! GARUPA☆PICO!!! by Kasumi, Ran Aya, Yukina and Kokoro. Asuka Oda wrote the lyrics and Ryota Suemasu did the composition as well as arrangement.



The original anime series aired from January 21, 2017 to April 22, 2017 and has 13 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and the studios Xebec as well as Issen animated it. The manga series has been running since April 8, 2016 and is written and illustrated by Mami Kashiwabara.