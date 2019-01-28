Baseball Anime Series MIX Reveals New Character And Visual

The anime adaptation of author Mitsuru Adachi's drama sports shounen manga series, Mix , has revealed a new character, voice actor and visual. Here is more information on the series.

The official Mix Twitter account has shared a new character casting and main visual. The anime adaptation of author Mitsuru Adachi's sports manga series has revealed that Yuuki Kaji will lend his voice to Toma Tachibana. Toma is the youngest Tachibana brother and wants to compete at Koshien. The new visual shared can be found down below.



The anime series has an April 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on NTV and YTV every Saturday. The manga series that inspired this anime has been published by Shogakukan in the Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine since May 2012 and has 12 volumes out right now. The manga has no official English translation.



Both these anime and manga projects are a sequel to the Touch manga/anime. This manga series is written and illustrated by Mitsuru Adachi and ran from 1981 to 1986. The series finalized with 26 volumes ans 257 chapters in total. Its anime adaptation has 101 episodes and ran from March 1985 to March 1987.