BATTLE SPIRITS: Anime Series Gets 3 New Anime In 2019
Not unlike Yu-Gi-Oh, Battle Spirits is a card game series that has been airing since 2008. The series has had just as much success as its other series of a similar style. 2019 will seem to further the Battle Spirits franchise with even more content. As of now a brand new project has been announced that will involve a 3- episode anime series. The tagline for the show reads, "What happened next in the future Dan predicted was...". This series will serve as a sequel to Battle Spirits: Shonen Gekiha Dan and Battle Spirits: Brave. '
Anime franchise, Battle Spirits, is ringing in the new year with a brand new 3 episode series. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming show!
This series comes after its most recent one, Battle Spirits Double Drive. While no specific episode length or release date has been set; we can expect the newest series to come soon, in 2019. Excited to continue the Battle Spirits story? Share your thoughts in the comments!
