 BATTLE SPIRITS: Anime Series Gets 3 New Anime In 2019
Anime franchise, Battle Spirits, is ringing in the new year with a brand new 3 episode series. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming show!

Not unlike Yu-Gi-Oh, Battle Spirits is a card game series that has been airing since 2008. The series has had just as much success as its other series of a similar style. 2019 will seem to further the Battle Spirits franchise with even more content. As of now a brand new project has been announced that will involve a 3- episode anime series. The tagline for the show reads, "What happened next in the future Dan predicted was...". This series will serve as a sequel to Battle Spirits: Shonen Gekiha Dan and Battle Spirits: Brave. '



This series comes after its most recent one, Battle Spirits Double Drive. While no specific episode length or release date has been set; we can expect the newest series to come soon, in 2019. Excited to continue the Battle Spirits story? Share your thoughts in the comments! 
