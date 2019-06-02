BEASTARS Anime Series Shares Its First Promotional Video
The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 31-second promotional video for the anime adaptation of the manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki Beastars. The anime adaptation also launched an official website where it will be updating fans on the latest for the series.
The computer-generated graphics studio Orange will be producing the anime adaptation. The video shared introduces the characters to the audience, shows off the animation style the series is taking and gives a quick scene with the main character of the show.
The 10th issue of the Weekly Shonen Champion magazine announced the anime adaptation as well. There is no official release date for the anime as of right now. The Beastars manga series has been published in the Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since September 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now.
The manga's 12th volume will be out on February 8. Viz Media has the official English translation with the first launch scheduled for this summer.
In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For the adolescences of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust, and uneasiness.
The main character is Regoshi the wolf, a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals, and he's been quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.
Beastars has not announced a release date yet
