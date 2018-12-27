BERMUDA TRIANGLE: COLORFUL PASTRALE Releases Its Second Promotional Video
The official Vanguard YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.18-minute promotional video for the upcoming music anime series Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale. The video has new scenes from the series, its shows the main characters go through their every day lives and how well they get along with each other. The last part of the video gives information on broadcast schedules.
Studio Seven Arcs Pictures' upcoming fantasy music anime series, Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale, has released its second promotional video. Here is more.
Cast
Amane Shindou as Kyaro
Hikaru Toono as Serena
Risa Tsumugi as Fina
Moeka Hirakuri as Kanon
Larissa Takeda Tago as Sonata
Noriko Hidaka as Arudi
Kikuko Inoue as Feruma
Ayaka Shimoyamada as Phrase
Rina Takatsuki as Coda
Yumi Uchiyama as Chante
Emiko Takeuchi as Maltre
Chiwa Saitou as Leger
Eriko Matsui as Poko
Hirofumi Nojima as Mail Carrier Azarashi
Yume Miyamoto as Adele
Amina Satou as Natura
The manga series that inspired this anime series is written and illustrated by Aya Ishida and was published in the Montly Bushiroad magazine from March 8, 2014 to December 8, 2014 with 10 chapters in total.
The series is directed by Junji Nishimura, Larissa Takeda Tago, Amane Shindou and Moeka Hirakuri have theme song performances. The opening theme is Wonderland Girl by Pastel Palette and the ending theme is Shapon by Colorful Pastrale. The series has a January 12, 2019 release date and is animated by Seven Arcs Pictures.
Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale is out on January 12, 2019
