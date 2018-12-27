BERMUDA TRIANGLE: COLORFUL PASTRALE Releases Its Second Promotional Video

The official Vanguard YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.18-minute promotional video for the upcoming music anime series Bermuda Triangle: Colorful Pastrale. The video has new scenes from the series, its shows the main characters go through their every day lives and how well they get along with each other. The last part of the video gives information on broadcast schedules.

Cast

Amane Shindou as Kyaro

Hikaru Toono as Serena

Risa Tsumugi as Fina

Moeka Hirakuri as Kanon

Larissa Takeda Tago as Sonata

Noriko Hidaka as Arudi

Kikuko Inoue as Feruma

Ayaka Shimoyamada as Phrase

Rina Takatsuki as Coda

Yumi Uchiyama as Chante

Emiko Takeuchi as Maltre

Chiwa Saitou as Leger

Eriko Matsui as Poko

Hirofumi Nojima as Mail Carrier Azarashi

Yume Miyamoto as Adele

Amina Satou as Natura



The manga series that inspired this anime series is written and illustrated by Aya Ishida and was published in the Montly Bushiroad magazine from March 8, 2014 to December 8, 2014 with 10 chapters in total.



The series is directed by Junji Nishimura, Larissa Takeda Tago, Amane Shindou and Moeka Hirakuri have theme song performances. The opening theme is Wonderland Girl by Pastel Palette and the ending theme is Shapon by Colorful Pastrale. The series has a January 12, 2019 release date and is animated by Seven Arcs Pictures.