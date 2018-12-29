BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Anime Film Shares Second Commercial

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming comedy romance school anime film, Seishun Buta Yarou wa Yumemiru Shoujo no Yume wo Minai , has shared its second television commercial. Here is more.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second television commercial for the upcoming drama romance anime film Seishun Buta Yarou wa Yumemiru Shoujo no Yume wo Minai. The film serves as a sequel to the just-finalized anime series Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

Cast

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara Nao Tōyama as Tomoe Koga Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

The film is produced by: Aniplex, Tokyo MX, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Nagoya Broadcasting Network, BS11, ABC Animation and Kadokawa. CloverWorks is animating it and there is no information on the cast and staff behind it as of right now. The anime series started airing on October 4 and just finished airing its first season. Aniplex of America has the English license and you can catch it in Crunchyroll.

Souichi Masui directs it, Yoshikazu Iwananmi is the sound director, Masahiro Yokotani writes the script and is under series composition. The two main characters are: Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima and Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa. Nao Touyama as Tomoe Koga will have a prominent role in the series' upcoming fourth episode. As soon as more information on the movie comes out, we will let you know.

